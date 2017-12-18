Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Team-high 10 sacks this season
Heyward had one tackle (solo) for a sack in Pittsburgh's 27-24 loss to New England on Sunday.
Heyward is averaging less than three tackles per game this season, but still leads the defense with 10 sacks. The first quarter sack of Tom Brady was Heyward's first since Week 11. He'll look to add to his total when Pittsburgh visits Houston — which has allowed 45 sacks this season — on Christmas Day.
More News
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Continues to dominate opposing QBs•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Two more sacks in win•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Records team-leading fifth sack•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Loves playing division rivals•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Monster effort in win•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Records sack in season opener•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.