Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Team-high 10 sacks this season

Heyward had one tackle (solo) for a sack in Pittsburgh's 27-24 loss to New England on Sunday.

Heyward is averaging less than three tackles per game this season, but still leads the defense with 10 sacks. The first quarter sack of Tom Brady was Heyward's first since Week 11. He'll look to add to his total when Pittsburgh visits Houston — which has allowed 45 sacks this season — on Christmas Day.