Heyward had seven tackles (three solo) during Monday's 27-17 loss to the Bengals.
The 31-year-old tied for the team lead in tackles but went without a sack for the third straight contest. Heyward has only three sacks through 14 games in 2020, which would be his lowest sack total for a full season since 2012.
