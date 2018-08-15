Steelers' Cameron Heyward: To rest against Packers

Heyward will not participate in Thursday's exhibition tilt against the Packers for rest purposes.

The Steelers are expected to rest several veterans Thusday, so there is no surprise that Heyward is one of them. The 29-year-old defensive end is entering his eighth season with the club and expected to start once again.

