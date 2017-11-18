Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Two more sacks in win
Heyward totaled three tackles (two solo), including two sacks in Thursday's 40-17 win over the Titans.
Pittsburgh's sack leader (seven) is tied for seventh in sacks among all defensive ends this season. He'll look to add to his total in Week 12 against Green Bay, which has allowed 30 sacks in nine games this season, tied for fifth most in the league.
More News
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Records team-leading fifth sack•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Loves playing division rivals•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Monster effort in win•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Records sack in season opener•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Listed as starter this week•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Recovery on track•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Sleepers: Opportunity in Jacksonville
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, as well as daily options...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.