Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Two more sacks in win

Heyward totaled three tackles (two solo), including two sacks in Thursday's 40-17 win over the Titans.

Pittsburgh's sack leader (seven) is tied for seventh in sacks among all defensive ends this season. He'll look to add to his total in Week 12 against Green Bay, which has allowed 30 sacks in nine games this season, tied for fifth most in the league.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories