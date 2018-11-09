Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Two sacks in win

Heyward totaled three tackles (two solo) including two sacks during Thursday's 52-21 win over Carolina.

The defense sacked Cam Newton five times and applied pressure all game for widest margin of victory this season. Heyward now has 4.5 sacks this season. He'll look to add to that total in Week 11 against the Jaguars.

More News
Our Latest Stories