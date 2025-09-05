Heyward said Friday he's "preparing" to play Sunday against the Jets, though he wouldn't commit to being on the field amid a lingering contract dispute, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Heyward's availability for Sunday's season opener may hinge on a reworked contract being worked out between him and the Steelers. The veteran pass rusher has been participating in practice, so he's unlikely to face a ramp-up period if and when Heyward takes the field. Heyward had 8.0 sacks and 11 passes defensed in the 2024 regular season.