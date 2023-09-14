Heyward will undergo surgery Thursday to repair the groin injury he suffered in a Week 1 loss to the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Heyward is expected to miss eight weeks, which would have him back on the field Nov. 12 for a tilt with the Packers. The Ohio State product has yet to be placed on injured reserve, but that would be a likely move for the Steelers. As a six-time Pro Bowler and the team's co-defensive captain, his impact will be missed on the field, and the team will likely turn to DeMarvin Leal (elbow) and Larry Ogunjobi to help replace his production.