Heyward will sit out Sunday's game against the Browns, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The Steelers are already locked into a wild-card playoff berth, so the team has little incentive to risk Heyward's health against the Browns. Instead, the veteran defensive end will get an opportunity to rest as he prepares for the postseason.
More News
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Notches fourth sack•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Ties for team lead in tackles•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Notches Wednesday afternoon sack•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Picks up minor quad injury•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Doubles up 2020 tackle count•