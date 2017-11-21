The Steelers activated Sutton (hamstring) from injured reserve Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Sutton, a third-round pick in April out of Tennessee, appears ready to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Packers after returning to practice three weeks ago. Though his addition to the 53-man roster comes at a welcome time with Joe Haden (upper leg) set to miss multiple weeks, Sutton is uncertain to immediately pick up extended snaps on defense due to his lack of NFL experience. Look for head coach Mike Tomlin to proceed with Artie Burns and Coty Sensabaugh as the team's starting cornerbacks unless the performance of either player dips in the Steelers' subsequent contests.