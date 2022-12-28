Sutton (hamstring) was a non-participant during practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Sutton played 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the eighth consecutive week in Saturday's win over the Raiders. So, it's unclear when he may have suffered the injury, or how severe it may be. Sutton previously dealt with a hamstring injury earlier this season, which forced him to miss Week 6 against the Buccaneers. He'll work to get back on the practice field Thursday, and suit up Sunday against the Ravens.