Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Earns first career sack
Sutton recorded one tackle (solo) for a sack in Pittsburgh's 20-13 win over Cleveland on Sunday.
The third-year defensive back got to Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield for a one-yard loss to register his first sack in 20 NFL games. With just 13 tackles and an interception to go with his sack in 10 games this season Sutton just isn't on the field enough to warrant IDP fantasy consideration heading into Week 14 against the Cardinals.
