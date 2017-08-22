Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Expecting to practice this week
Sutton, who has missed the last few weeks of practice due to a right hamstring injury, is expected to participate in practice this week, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.
Sutton doesn't appear to be fully clear of injury, but if he can do more at practice this week like he hopes, the defensive back is optimistic he'll be able to make a return to the field Sunday for the team's third preseason game.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday night
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Sorting out Pats RBs
Mike Gillislee was the popular Fantasy option among the New England backfield coming into training...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...