Play

Sutton, who has missed the last few weeks of practice due to a right hamstring injury, is expected to participate in practice this week, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Sutton doesn't appear to be fully clear of injury, but if he can do more at practice this week like he hopes, the defensive back is optimistic he'll be able to make a return to the field Sunday for the team's third preseason game.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories