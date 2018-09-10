Sutton totaled two tackles (both solo) and an interception in Sunday's 21-21 tie against the Browns.

The rookie looked lost at times, but showed why Pittsburgh selected him in the third round when he intercepted Tyrod Taylor with 16 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. We'll know more about the status of Joe Haden (hamstring) over the next few days, but it could result in additional playing time for Sutton against Kansas City in Week 2.