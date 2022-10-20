Sutton (hamstring) was a full participant in the Steelers' practice Thursday.
Sutton appeared to aggravate a lingering hamstring injury during Pittsburgh's Week 5 loss to Buffalo, which left him limited in practice before being ruled out for Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. However, the 27-year-old should now be ready to step back in alongside fellow starting cornerback Akhello Witherspoon, who also practiced in full Thursday. Sutton recorded 21 tackles, five passes defended and two interceptions over the first five weeks, and he'll likely face a difficult matchup in Miami wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) this Sunday.