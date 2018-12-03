Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Inactive Sunday
Sutton (personal) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Sutton missed practice Friday due to personal reason and won't be able to play Sunday against Los Angeles. The 23-year-old has played only three defensive snaps over the last four games, so the Steelers defense shouldn't be significantly impacted.
