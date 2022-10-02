Sutton suffered a hamstring injury during the Steelers' 24-20 loss to the Jets on Sunday, according to head coach Mike Tomlin, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Sutton recorded a tackle and a pick in the loss, but he apparently picked up a hamstring injury along the way. Updates on his status for Week 5 against the Bills will likely come throughout the upcoming week.
