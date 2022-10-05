Sutton (groin/hamstring) was limited during Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Sutton picked up the groin and hamstring injuries during the team's Week 4 loss to the Jets, but it's encouraging to see him get at least some work in during Wednesday's practice. The 2017 third-round pick will have two more opportunities to upgrade to a full participant before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bills.
More News
-
Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Injured during game•
-
Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Logs interception in Week 18•
-
Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Strong contributor in loss•
-
Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Won't play against Denver•
-
Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Hurts groin Sunday•