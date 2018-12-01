Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Listed as questionable
Sutton (personal) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Sutton missed practice on Friday due to undisclosed personal reasons, and his availability for Sunday's tilt against the Chargers is evidently in question. The depth cornerback has not seen more than three defensive snaps since Week 8, so even if he were unable to suit up Pittsburgh's defense would likely emerge unscathed.
