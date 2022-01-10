Sutton tallied five solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's 16-13 OT win over the Ravens.

Sutton's five tackles marked his highest total since Week 11, and he recorded an interception in the end zone to begin the fourth quarter. The 26-year-old appeared in 16 of 17 games during the 2021 regular season and logged 52 tackles (44 solo), two interceptions, a forced fumble and six pass defenses.