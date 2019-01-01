Sutton recorded two tackles (one solo) during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

After a hamstring injury limited him to just five games in his rookie season, Sutton rebounded nicely to finish the 2018 season with 22 tackles, an interception and two forced fumbles in 15 games. Still, he only played on 23.1 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps, contributing more as a special teamer. He has two years remaining on his current contract and should return to provide cornerback depth.

More News
Our Latest Stories