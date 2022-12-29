The Steelers released a revised practice report Thursday revealing that Sutton did not miss Wednesday's session due to a hamstring injury, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Sutton is not dealing with any sort of injury, and in reality it was Tre Norwood (hamstring) who missed Wednesday's session. The starting cornerback has played 100 percent of defensive snaps in eight straight contests, and there are no concerns about his availability for Sunday's road matchup against the Ravens.