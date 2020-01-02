Steelers' Cameron Sutton: One tackle in finale
Sutton had one tackle (solo) in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.
Sutton was on the field for 269 defensive snaps -- a slight increase from the 241 snaps he had in 2018 -- but saw a decline in tackles. He finished the 2019 season with 16 tackles -- compared to 22 last season -- but did record his first career sack. He also had one interception playing in all 16 games. Providing little more than depth to the secondary Sutton will likely return to Pittsburgh in 2020 for the final year of his contract.
