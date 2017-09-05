Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Placed on injured reserve
The Steelers placed Sutton (hamstring) on injured reserve Monday.
Sutton aggravated a hamstring injury in the Steelers' preseason finale. He missed a majority of camp due to the issue. If the Steelers do not opt to place the third-round pick on the IR-R he will have to wait until the 2018 season to make his NFL debut.
