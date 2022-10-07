Sutton (groin/hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Sutton was limited at practices all week after picking up groin and hamstring injuries during the team's loss to the Jets, but the starting defensive back still has a chance to play in Week 5. The 2017 third-round pick has played nearly every defensive snap for the Steelers this season, so his potential absence would be a huge blow to a secondary tasked with trying to slow down Josh Allen and the Bills' passing attack.
