Sutton signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Steelers on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Sutton has suited up in 47 games with the Steelers over the last three seasons, including seven starts. In 2020, he produced 30 tackles, eight pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a sack. The 26-year-old is solid in coverage, as he gave allowed a 79.8 passer rating when targeted last season. Sutton could take on a larger role in 2021 if Joe Haden leaves in free agency.
