Sutton is signing with the Steelers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

He previously spent six years with the Steelers after they drafted him in the third round in 2017. Sutton signed a three-year contract with the Lions last offseason and started all 17 games, but he was frequently picked on by quarterbacks and later released in March amidst reports of a warrant being out for his arrest. Sutton eventually turned himself in to Florida police and was charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.