Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Returns in full Wednesday
Sutton (personal) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Sutton was unable to play in Sunday's loss to the Chargers due to personal reasons, but has fully rejoined the team for Week 14. The 23-year-old should resume his role as a depth cornerback and special teams contributor for the Steelers.
