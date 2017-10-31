Sutton (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday, Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten reports.

Sutton was placed on injured reserve in early September after suffering a hamstring injury in the Steelers' final preseason game. The team will now have three weeks to decide if they want Sutton to be one of their two players they can active off of IR. If they elect not to, Sutton will remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.