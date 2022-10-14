Sutton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Sutton was forced to leave the team's Week 5 loss to the Bills with a hamstring injury and will be sidelined for at least one more contest due to the issue. Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and Levi Wallace (concussion) have also been ruled out, so Arthur Maulet and James Pierre are expected to serve as the team's top two cornerbacks for a matchup against Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.