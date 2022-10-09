Sutton has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Bills due to a hamstring injury, per Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten.

Despite logging limited practices due to hamstring and groin injuries ahead of Week 5, Sutton was still deemed active for the contest. He led the team with four tackles, including one for loss, before leaving Sunday's matchup in the third quarter with a hamstring injury, but it's unclear if he aggravated the same issue or suffered a new injury. The Steelers ruled Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) out before the game, so Arthur Maulet and Levi Wallace will serve as the team's top two cornerbacks moving forward.