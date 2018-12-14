Sutton has seen reps with the first-team defense as a slot corner at practice this week, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Sutton has played only three defensive snaps since Week 8 but worked with the starting defense as usual nickel corner Mike Hilton worked with the scout team. Coach Mike Tomlin indicated he's willing to shake things up with the Steelers losing three straight games, which prove to be a window of opportunity for Sutton.