Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Seeing first-team reps
Sutton has seen reps with the first-team defense as a slot corner at practice this week, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Sutton has played only three defensive snaps since Week 8 but worked with the starting defense as usual nickel corner Mike Hilton worked with the scout team. Coach Mike Tomlin indicated he's willing to shake things up with the Steelers losing three straight games, which prove to be a window of opportunity for Sutton.
More News
-
Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Returns in full Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Inactive Sunday•
-
Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Listed as questionable•
-
Steelers' Cameron Sutton: First career interception Sunday•
-
Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Activated from IR•
-
Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...