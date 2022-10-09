Sutton (groin/hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Sutton logged limited practices throughout the week and will be able to play through a pair of injuries plaguing him. He figures to occupy a key role in attempting to slow down Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
