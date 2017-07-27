Severin was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list Thursday.

Severin failed his physical Thursday, which resulted in his placement on the PUP list, Dale Lolley of The Washington Observer-Reporter reports. It's unclear if Severin has an injury that caused him to fail or not at this point. Likely buried on the depth chart, Severin's chances of making the team will shrink the longer he's sidelined.

