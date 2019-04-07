Steelers' Casey Sayles: Heading to Pittsburgh

Sayles will sign with the Steelers on Monday, pending a physical, Bo Marchionte of College2Pro.com reports.

Sayles spent time in the AAF playing for the Birmingham Iron, recording 16 tackles. The Ohio product was signed to a futures deal by Pittsburgh last season and stayed throughout training camp before eventually winding up in the AAF.

