Steelers' Cassius Marsh: Returns from COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Steelers activated Marsh (undisclosed) off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Marsh spent less than a week on the COVID-19 list after having been placed there last Saturday. The depth linebacker will now be available for Sunday's wild-card game against the Browns.
