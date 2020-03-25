Steelers' Cavon Walker: Gets shot with Pittsburgh
Walker agreed Wednesday with the Steelers on a one-year deal, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Walker will get an opportunity at the NFL level after leading the XFL with 4.5 sacks across five contests during the league's inaugural season. The 6-foot-2, 284-pound Walker will look to win a rotational role behind starting defensive ends Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt.
