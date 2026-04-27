The Steelers signed Metayer as an undrafted free agent Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Metayer appeared in 43 college games, playing at Cincinnati for two seasons before transferring to Arizona State to finish his collegiate career with the Sun Devils. The tight end caught 94 passes for 971 yards and 14 touchdowns over the four-year span. Metayer will spend training camp competing with Riley Nowakowski, J.J. Galbreath and Lake McRee for the chance to start the season providing special teams and offensive depth value behind starters Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.