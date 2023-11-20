Sullivan recorded two tackles (one solo), two pass breakups and one interception in Sunday's loss to the Browns.
The interception of Dorian Thompson-Robinson came late in the third quarter deep in Pittsburgh territory, but the Steelers then went three-and-out on the following possession. It was Sullivan's first interception of the season and sixth of his career. Sullivan has played 33 percent of the defensive snaps this year.
