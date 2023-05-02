Sullivan signed with the Steelers on Tuesday, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Sullivan will head to Pittsburgh after logging 60 tackles (45 solo) in 17 games for the Vikings last year. Although the Steelers already added two cornerbacks in the draft in Joey Porter and Cory Trice, the 26-year-old should still be able to provide solid depth in the slot.
