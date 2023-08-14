Russell (undisclosed) has cleared waivers and subsequently reverted to the Steelers' injured reserve, per the NFL's transaction log.
Russell was injured during the Pittsburgh's preseason opener, although they have not specified what injury he has. Unless both he and the Steelers can come to an agreement on an injury settlement once his health is back up to par, he is in line to be sidelined for the entire 2023. season.
