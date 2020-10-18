Claypool caught all four of his targets for 74 yards in Week 6 against the Browns. He also chipped in two rushes for seven yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers had a fairly even distribution of targets between Claypool, James Washington, Eric Ebron and JuJu Smith-Schuster. However, Claypool led the team in receiving yards, turning in chunk gains of 36 and 23 yards. His trip to the end zone came on a sweep out of the backfield from the three-yard line late in the third quarter. Even if Diontae Johnson (back) is healthy enough to return in Week 7 against the Titans, Claypool has likely showcased enough skill to keep a significant role in the Steelers' offense going forward.