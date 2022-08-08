Claypool (shoulder) returned to practice in full pads Monday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Claypool picked up the shoulder issue on Friday, July 29. He appeared prepared to get back on the field last Friday, but the session termed "Friday Night Lights" at Latrobe's Memorial Stadium ended up getting rained out, per Mike Prisuta of the Steelers' official site. It's unclear if Claypool was able to handle every rep Monday, but he's at least on a path to be ready for the team's preseason opener Saturday against the Seahawks, if coach Mike Tomlin makes his top skill-position players available for the contest.
