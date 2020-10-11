Claypool recorded seven receptions on 11 targets for 110 yards and three touchdowns in Week 5 against the Eagles. He also added three rushes for six yards and another score.

Claypool took over as the Steelers' top receiving option after Diontae Johnson exited the game in the first quarter with a back injury. His first trip to the end zone came on a two-yard rush late in the first quarter. Claypool then added a trio of receiving scores, coming from 35, 32 and five yards away. Prior to this contest, he had earned no more than four targets in any game. However, if Johnson remains sidelined for the team's Week 6 matchup against the Browns, Claypool should remain in line for an increased role.