Claypool caught eight of 13 targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Cowboys. He also carried the ball once for four yards.

Ben Roethlisberger attempted 42 passes in the comeback win, and Claypool set a new career high in targets as a result. The high volume didn't result in huge production, however, as the QB made sure all his main options stayed involved -- Claypool and Diontae Johnson each saw double-digit targets, but it was JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Eric Ebron who got into the end zone. Claypool will look to make a bigger impact in Week 10 against a vulnerable Bengals defense.