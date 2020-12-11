Claypool (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing fully Friday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Claypool missed Thursday's practice, but his full session Friday clears him for Week 14 action. The wideout caught two of his four targets for 38 yards in this past Monday's loss to Washington, but prior to that he'd averaged 10 targets over his previous four outings. An uptick in volume this weekend thus seems plausible for the 2020 second-rounder, who's logged a 47-649-8 stat line through his first 12 games as a pro.