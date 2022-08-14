Claypool (shoulder) didn't play during the Steelers' 32-25 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday.
Both Claypool and Diontae Johnson (hip) were in full uniform prior to Saturday's preseason opener, but they were ultimately held out. Claypool has dealt with his shoulder injury over the last few weeks, but coach Mike Tomlin has downplayed the severity of the issue. It's not yet clear whether Claypool's absence Saturday was due to his injury or whether he'll take the field during the Steelers' final two preseason matchups.
More News
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Back on practice field•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Remains sidelined•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Misses practice•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Shoulder injury downplayed•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Steady presence at spring practices•