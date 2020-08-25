Claypool has been consistently impressive at training camp, according to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.

The rookie's teammates seem to agree, with TE Eric Ebron tweeting that Claypool will be "a PROBLEM in this league," while LB Keith Davis notes that the second-round pick has bounced back strong after struggling with drops early in camp (per Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com). In fantasy terms, Claypool has generally been viewed as more of a stash/prospect, given that he only had one big season at Notre Dame and was then drafted by a team with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson (undisclosed) and James Washington. It's still true that the path to snaps and targets appears difficult, but Claypool could force his way into the picture, or an injury could open something up. For what it's worth, Johnson had sports hernia surgery this past winter and has been held out of practice for undisclosed reasons since the middle of last week.