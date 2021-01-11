Claypool had five receptions for 59 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 48-37 loss to Cleveland.

The Steelers were unable to take care of business against a fierce division rival, but Claypool was able to reward those still relying on him in alternate and DFS formats with another multi-score game. The 2020 second-round pick exploded onto the scene with a seven-catch, 110-yard performance to go along with three touchdowns way back in Week 5 of the regular season. The Notre Dame product earned a regular rotation spot in the Steelers' deep receiver corps, finishing his rookie campaign with 62 receptions for 873 yards and nine touchdowns, also adding two more scores on 10 rushing attempts. Claypool checks in a 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, making him an ideal starting wideout when factoring in the athleticism he displayed in just his first taste of pro action. With Juju Smith-Schuster set to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, Claypool is in a prime position to split starting duties with Dionte Johnson and form a dynamic fantasy duo. Even if Smith-Schuster sticks around, he is likely to occupy the slot and let Claypool continue to see regular playing time lined up on the outside. The 22-year-old's stock will trend upwards heading into next year's draft so long as Ben Roethlisberger continues to stave off retirement.