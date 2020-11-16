Claypool recorded four receptions on 10 targets for 56 yards and two touchdowns in Week 10 against the Bengals.

Claypool wasn't particularly efficient with his targets, as he converted only one of his first five opportunities into a reception. However, he continued to use his big frame to excel near the goal line, leaping over a defender for an 11-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. He followed that up with another score on the next drive, working over the middle and diving into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown. Despite relatively modest yardage totals, Claypool now has nine total touchdowns on the season and has commanded double-digit targets in consecutive games. He'll face an exploitable Jaguars' secondary in Week 11.