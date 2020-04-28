Play

Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner anticipates using Claypool as an outside receiver, ESPN.com's Brooke Pryor reports.

Prior to the draft, there was talk of Claypool being used as a flex tight end or oversized slot receiver, but it sounds like the Steelers will initially deploy their second-round pick as a traditional wideout. His path to playing time appears tricky on a team with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and James Washington, not to mention Eric Ebron and Vance McDonald at tight end. If nothing else, the Steelers might consider using Claypool as a red-zone weapon to take advantage of his 6-foot-4, 238-pound frame. He also ran the fastest 40-yard dash among Pittsburgh's wide receivers -- a 4.42 40 at the combine in February.

More News
Our Latest Stories