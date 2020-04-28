Steelers' Chase Claypool: Getting first look outside
Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner anticipates using Claypool as an outside receiver, ESPN.com's Brooke Pryor reports.
Prior to the draft, there was talk of Claypool being used as a flex tight end or oversized slot receiver, but it sounds like the Steelers will initially deploy their second-round pick as a traditional wideout. His path to playing time appears tricky on a team with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and James Washington, not to mention Eric Ebron and Vance McDonald at tight end. If nothing else, the Steelers might consider using Claypool as a red-zone weapon to take advantage of his 6-foot-4, 238-pound frame. He also ran the fastest 40-yard dash among Pittsburgh's wide receivers -- a 4.42 40 at the combine in February.
